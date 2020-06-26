Christine Marie Smith
Smith, Christine Marie

(nee Kleissle) 12/6/66-5/21/20. Chrissy will be deeply missed by her husband of 30 years Steve Smith, and her children Isabella-20, Andrew-17, & Evan-15. She was the loving daughter of Denise Kleissle (Platipodis) & Ronald Kleissle(deceased); sister to Timothy Kleissle (deceased); daughter-in-law of Larry & Sue Smith; sister-in-law to Debbie DiMarco(Smith). Chrissy was a '85 graduate of Ritenour High School & '89 graduate of St. Louis University.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.
