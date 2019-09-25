St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Satterthwaite
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine "Shelly" Satterthwaite

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine "Shelly" Satterthwaite Obituary

Satterthwaite, Christine 'Shelly'

(nee Simaku) Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Satterthwaite; loving mother of Jim (Kate) Satterthwaite, Sarah Huff and Jennifer Gallegos; dear grandmother of Darron and McKenzie; dear daughter of Angelo and the late Shirley Simaku; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 28, 12:00 Noon until service at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to BJC Hospice appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now