|
|
Satterthwaite, Christine 'Shelly'
(nee Simaku) Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Satterthwaite; loving mother of Jim (Kate) Satterthwaite, Sarah Huff and Jennifer Gallegos; dear grandmother of Darron and McKenzie; dear daughter of Angelo and the late Shirley Simaku; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 28, 12:00 Noon until service at 2:00 p.m. Memorials to BJC Hospice appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019