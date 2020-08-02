Rowland, Christopher Anderton

Christopher Anderton Rowland, 49, transitioned peacefully with his parents at his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mercy Heart Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. His death was related to complications of a heart condition.

He is survived by his parents, Rodger Anderton Rowland and Jeanne Randall Olson and his stepfather, Eric L. Olson, all of Saint Louis; his grandmothers, Sue Rowlett and Mary Randall of Vicksburg, Mississippi; uncles and aunts, Sidney Russell Rowland, Jr., Don (Becky) Rowland, Michael (Christy) Randall, Neil (Linda) Randall, and Martin Randall, as well as a large and loving extended family. Predeceasing Christopher were his grandfathers, Sidney Russell Rowland, Sr., and Wallace Randall; stepgrandfather, Samuel Rowlett; and uncle, Timothy Rowland.

Christopher was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi on November 26, 1970. When he was very young, it was discovered that he had a profound hearing loss. Knowing he would benefit from special education, his family moved to St. Louis in 1978 to enroll him in St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf. Christopher was so thankful for the superb education he received, which ensured that his deafness would not hold him back in life.

After graduating from Pattonville High School in 1990, he held a series of jobs while slowly accumulating college credits. In 2014, he completed an associate degree at Saint Louis Community College and then took a Billing Specialist position with Disability Determination, part of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. He was so grateful to be part of a wonderfully supportive team, doing worthwhile work that served the greater good.

Christopher never forgot a name or a face and was known for having a kind heart, a big smile, and a hearty handshake. He loved staying connected via Facebook with many friends and family members. Christopher was active in the Saint Louis deaf community, including the Round Table Representatives and the St. Louis Bell Club.

While all who knew him will dearly miss interacting with Christopher's big personality here on the earthly plane, his family and friends know that their connection to him is unbroken, and the love lives on. Smiles and winks!

Services: When COVID-19 concerns have subsided, a gathering to remember Christopher will be held. Gifts in Christopher's memory to St. Joseph Institute are welcome: sjid.com or St. Joseph Institute, 1314 Strassner Drive, Brentwood, MO 63144.