Francis, Christopher H. 'Chris'

on Thursday, April 2, 2020, beloved son of Shirley (late Gary D.) Francis. Loving father of Adam (Jessica), David (Melissa), Amanda (Jared) Howe, Holly Francis. Proud and devoted PawPaw of 6, dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Captain –Mehlville Fire District. Member of International Assoc. of Firefighters Local 2665. Co-owner of On Fire Productions.

Memorials donations can be made to BackStoppers, Sitemen Cancer Center,

Foundationbarnesjewish.org or

Services: Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a later date.