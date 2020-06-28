Christopher H. "Chris" Francis
Francis, Christopher H. "Chris"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thursday, April 2, 2020, beloved son of Shirley (late Gary D.) Francis. Loving father of Adam (Jessica), David (Melissa), Amanda (Jared) Howe, Holly Francis. Proud and devoted PawPaw of 6, dear nephew, cousin and friend.

Captain –Mehlville Fire District. Member of International Assoc. of Firefighters Local 2665. Co-owner of On Fire Productions.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, July 10, from 4-8 p.m., all services with Kutis concluding that evening. A memorial Mass to celebrate Chris's life will be held Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. A Celebration of Chris's life later that evening will be held at the St. Louis Sport's Pub from 6-10pm. Memorial donations can be made to BackStoppers, Masses preferred, Siteman Cancer Center, Foundationbarnesjewish.org or charity of choice.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
