Christopher Joseph Canepa
Canepa, Christopher Joseph

69, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy (nee Georges) Canepa; loving father of Colt (Sally Strand), Clare, Clark, Christine, and Carys Canepa; dear sister of Carol (Tim) Size; son of the late Robert & June (nee Muckerman) Canepa; dear uncle & friend.

He was a graduate of Chaminade College Prep, and maintained close friendships with many classmates over the years.

Services: Services are private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions are suggested to the ALS Association. Please share your condolences at www.kriegshausermortuary.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel
9450 Olive Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63132
3149943322
