Hirlinger, Christopher M.

passed away suddenly on September 5, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born in St. Louis, MO on December 27, 1964 to Kenneth A. and Jacqueline (Dillree) Hirlinger.

He was predeceased by his father, his brother, Kenneth S. Hirlinger.

Chris is lovingly remembered by his mother, Jacqueline Wiseman of Godfrey, IL, his sister, Susan (James) Elliott, niece, Jennifer Elliott, nephew, Jordan Elliott, sister-in-law, Laura (Ken) Hirlinger, niece, Nina Berenato and many Hirlinger, Sickles, and Dillree cousins all of St. Louis and beyond. He is also survived by his Poker Pals, and many close friends from Holy Redeemer Grade School, especially Neil Curtin and John Consiglio, and from Christian Brothers College, and Meramec Community College.

Services: Visitation will be held at St. Louis Cremation, 2135 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis, Mo on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 until 4 p.m. with Memorial Service following. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Louis Police BackStoppers at The BackStoppers, Inc., P. O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO, 63179-0700.