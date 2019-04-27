St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Vessells, Christopher Mark age 48, passed on Wed., Apr. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Brenda Ann Vessells (Johnson); loving father of Cody Glennon Vessells; loving son of Margaret (Jim) Baum and the late Morris Vessells; dear brother of Brian (Audrey) Vessells; cherished uncle, cousin, friend, and Marine Gunnery Sergeant. USMC Semper Fi. Gone but not forgotten. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. on Mon., Apr. 29 at 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
