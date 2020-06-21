England, Cindy

Cindy England, who recently moved from St. Charles, Missouri to Holiday, Florida to be warm year-round died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born to the late Dallas F and Ruth C Glass in July 1964 in Saint Louis, Missouri. Cindy attended schools in Grandview and Hillsboro, Missouri and college in Jefferson County, Missouri and Edwardsville, IL.

Cindy started her own family in 1987 and spent every year since loving her three boys Brennan, Gabe and Dallas, her grandson Sirriah, and her daughters-in-law Ashli and Shelby.

Cindy met her husband, David, in 1991 and was married that same year. They shared twenty-nine wonderful years raising their boys, traveling, playing games and sharing each other?s company and love.

Cindy was part of a close, loving extended family which includes her sister, Kelly and brother, Terry and her nieces Amanda, Danielle, Rileigh and Halie and nephew Terry.

We will celebrate Cindy's life on July 10, 2020 at the Russell House Inn and Restaurant in Hillsboro, MO. The gathering starts at 3pm and we will have a service in her honor at 4pm. Friends and family are invited to stay after the service to share their memories of Cindy as we remember a wife, mom, sister, aunt, grammy and friend who will be missed by all, but who will always be warm in our hearts.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Stroke Association at https:/www.heart.org/