Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claiborne P. Handleman. View Sign

Handleman, Claiborne P. Elizabeth Betsy Claiborne Philips Handleman died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on February 27, 2019.She was born on September 10, 1933 to Clayton Philips, Jr. and Virginia Sutherland Faust Philips in Baltimore Maryland. Growing up in Washington, DC, she attended The Maret School. Graduating from Smith College class of 1954, magna cum laude, she graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1974, cum laude. She enjoyed practicing law in the Law Department of Ameren Corp. until her retirement in 1998. Claiborne was married in 1954 to Avrom Ringel Handleman. Moving to St, Louis in 1957, they settled in Webster Groves. Claiborne was active in the League of Women Voters, The Jefferson and Gravois Township Democratic Clubs and The Ethical Society of St Louis, as well as being involved in Webster Groves town and school politics. Notably, she was instrumental in expediting compliance with the Civil Rights act of 1964 in the Webster schools. A talented artist, she pursued developing her passion for painting and art at St. Louis Community Colleges and had exhibitions at The St. Louis Artists Guild, All Souls Unitarian Church in Indianapolis, The Ethical Society and numerous others. Her appreciation and love of nature showed in her beautiful landscapes depicting scenes from home, her beloved Piseco, NY, as well as world travel. She is survived by daughter, Edna Maude Handleman Gray (David Johnson), son, Clayton Philips Kling Handleman (Elizabeth), grandsons Spencer Gray (Alexandra), Dustin Gray, Aaron Handleman, Nathaniel Handleman, Jonah Handleman and great-granddaughters, Isla and Rooney Gray. Services: A Memorial Service followed by Celebration of Life reception will be held on May 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd. St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Smith College, or Compassion & Choices in her honor.

Handleman, Claiborne P. Elizabeth Betsy Claiborne Philips Handleman died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on February 27, 2019.She was born on September 10, 1933 to Clayton Philips, Jr. and Virginia Sutherland Faust Philips in Baltimore Maryland. Growing up in Washington, DC, she attended The Maret School. Graduating from Smith College class of 1954, magna cum laude, she graduated from St. Louis University Law School in 1974, cum laude. She enjoyed practicing law in the Law Department of Ameren Corp. until her retirement in 1998. Claiborne was married in 1954 to Avrom Ringel Handleman. Moving to St, Louis in 1957, they settled in Webster Groves. Claiborne was active in the League of Women Voters, The Jefferson and Gravois Township Democratic Clubs and The Ethical Society of St Louis, as well as being involved in Webster Groves town and school politics. Notably, she was instrumental in expediting compliance with the Civil Rights act of 1964 in the Webster schools. A talented artist, she pursued developing her passion for painting and art at St. Louis Community Colleges and had exhibitions at The St. Louis Artists Guild, All Souls Unitarian Church in Indianapolis, The Ethical Society and numerous others. Her appreciation and love of nature showed in her beautiful landscapes depicting scenes from home, her beloved Piseco, NY, as well as world travel. She is survived by daughter, Edna Maude Handleman Gray (David Johnson), son, Clayton Philips Kling Handleman (Elizabeth), grandsons Spencer Gray (Alexandra), Dustin Gray, Aaron Handleman, Nathaniel Handleman, Jonah Handleman and great-granddaughters, Isla and Rooney Gray. Services: A Memorial Service followed by Celebration of Life reception will be held on May 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd. St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Smith College, or Compassion & Choices in her honor. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.