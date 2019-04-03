St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Melissa Gresham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Claire Melissa Gresham Obituary
Gresham, Claire Melissa passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at age 27. Beloved daughter of David W. Gresham (Donna) and Danna Cain Cockriel (Steve); loving sister of Beth and Rudy Gresham; cherished fiancé to Patrick L. Russell; dear granddaughter of Dan and Ann Cain and Pat and Ollie Gresham; dear niece, cousin and friend. Claire was a people person, with a big laugh and even bigger heart. She had a gift of making anyone she came in contact with feel like a friend and loved being around them all. Family, friends, co-workers and customers - when you were with Claire you couldn't help but be wrapped up in her energy and her infectious personality. She was recently engaged and left this world too soon but with all the love and happiness we could wish for her. Services: Visitation from 1-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. A Celebration of Life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Sunset 44 Bistro, 118 W. Adams, Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Shepherd's Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave, Glendale, MO 63122 or .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now