Gresham, Claire Melissa passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at age 27. Beloved daughter of David W. Gresham (Donna) and Danna Cain Cockriel (Steve); loving sister of Beth and Rudy Gresham; cherished fiancé to Patrick L. Russell; dear granddaughter of Dan and Ann Cain and Pat and Ollie Gresham; dear niece, cousin and friend. Claire was a people person, with a big laugh and even bigger heart. She had a gift of making anyone she came in contact with feel like a friend and loved being around them all. Family, friends, co-workers and customers - when you were with Claire you couldn't help but be wrapped up in her energy and her infectious personality. She was recently engaged and left this world too soon but with all the love and happiness we could wish for her. Services: Visitation from 1-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122. A Celebration of Life from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Sunset 44 Bistro, 118 W. Adams, Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Shepherd's Center, 1333 W. Lockwood Ave, Glendale, MO 63122 or . Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary