Milster, Clara Fae (nee Grandhomme), entered into rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at age 84. Beloved Wife of the late David S. Milster; dear mother of Debra Joe (Richard Darrough) O'Neill and the late Scott David Milster; dear grandmother of Stephanie Lynn and Jeffrey Scott (Kaylyn) O'Neill; dear great-grandmother of Harper and Jamison O'Neill. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Fae Grandhomme and sister, Mary (Charles surviving) Govreau. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation Monday, May 20th, from 4 to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Funeral at the funeral home on Tuesday, 10:00 am. Interment in St. Francois Memorial Cemetery (Bonne Terre, MO) at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019