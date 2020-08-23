1/1
Clara Helen Faulstich Cavin
Cavin, Clara Helen Faulstich

Helen passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert E. Cavin; dear mother of the late Herbert Paul Cavin; dear mother-in-law of Joelle and grandmother of Oriana, Ethan and Raphael Cavin all of France. Dear sister of the late Ester Rose Lemen (Oscar), Pauline Lambert (Obie), Albert Faulstich (Beatrice) and Frank Faulstich (Helen); dear aunt of Jean Fischer (the late William), Charles Kowalski

(Patricia), Richard Kowalski

(Bonnie), Frank Faulstich (the late Anne), Albert Faulstich (Elfriede), Carol Dezern and the late Mary Ann Dellerman; dear aunt, great-aunt, and great-great-aunt.

She celebrated her 100th birthday this year surrounded by family and friends.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Church of St. Michael and St. George Foundation Fund or to the Altar Guild at the Church, 6345 Wydown Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
