Berendzen, Clarann of Manchester, Mo., baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, March 29, 2019. A native of Kansas, Clarann was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manchester, Mo. Beloved father of Patti Siegel (Ted), Gerri, Becky Mueller, George (Susan), John (Dianne), Robert (Julie), and Joseph (Tracy) and adoring grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also survived by one brother, James (Estelle) Weilert; sisters-in-law, Mary, Susan (Gene) and Margaret; in-laws; nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Berendzen Sr.; an infant son; parents; brother, Charles; son-in-law, Henry; and infant grandchild. Services: Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society (St. Joseph Church) or . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday from 4-8 pm. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019