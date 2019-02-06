Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Cribbin, Clare A. Bookie Boland Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Clare is the beloved wife of the late William E. Cribbin; mother of Clare A. Cribbin Marino (John), William E. Cribbin, Jr. (Kathy), Timothy P. Cribbin (Anne), John M. Cribbin (Peggy), Thomas D. Cribbin (Ellie), Mary A. Cribbin Sewing (Kris), Margaret A. Cribbin Spooner and Daniel T. Cribbin. Grandmother of Andrea Marino Powers, Kathryn Marino Childress, John Marino, Jr., Christine Marino, Anthony Cribbin, Cathleen Cribbin, Timothy Cribbin, Jr., Anna Cribbin, Matthew Cribbin, John Cribbin, Jr., Kathleen Cribbin Pitts, Julia Cribbin, Andrew Cribbin, Joseph Cribbin, Kendal Cribbin Spooner, Peyton Boland Spooner, Jack Spooner, Jr., Taylor Cribbin, Paige Cribbin, Madison Cribbin, Layne Cribbin; great-Grandmother of Addyson Clare Powers, William Cabell Powers, Giovanni Pasquale Marino, Apollonia O'Neill Marino, Avery Lane Childress, Jamison John Pitts, Beau William Pitts. She is remembered and deeply loved by all her many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends. Clare is preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents, Clara and John V. Boland, and her siblings, Mary Lock, Rita Laflin, John Boland, Sr., and Jane Hartmann. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd., Richmond Heights, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation at the Church beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, prior to the Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Maryville University, c/o Development Office, 650 Maryville University Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63141. Condolences on line at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

