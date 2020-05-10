Clare B. Grupe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clare's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grupe, Clare B. (nee Potthoff) 84 years, of High Ridge, Missouri, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Grupe, loving mother of Anna (Michael) Rowden and Deborah (Myron Powell) McMunn, dear grandmother of Mitchell, Meredith, Bryan, Patrick and Kayla, dear great grandmother of Blake, Aleena, Rhilynn, Brooklynn, Luke, Lucy, Madison, Harrison and Brycen, dear daughter of the late Clarence Potthoff and the late Adelaine (nee Anacker) Potthoff, dear sister to Raymond (Mary Ann) Potthoff and the late Roy Potthoff, dear sister-in-law to Mary Lou Grupe Becker, dear aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Clare will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016. Memorial donations may be made to St. Martins United Church of Christ 3229 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, Missouri 63049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CHAPEL HILL Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
6300 Highway 30
Cedar Hill, MO 63016-2233
(636) 274-4100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved