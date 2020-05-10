Grupe, Clare B. (nee Potthoff) 84 years, of High Ridge, Missouri, May 5, 2020. Beloved wife of Harry Grupe, loving mother of Anna (Michael) Rowden and Deborah (Myron Powell) McMunn, dear grandmother of Mitchell, Meredith, Bryan, Patrick and Kayla, dear great grandmother of Blake, Aleena, Rhilynn, Brooklynn, Luke, Lucy, Madison, Harrison and Brycen, dear daughter of the late Clarence Potthoff and the late Adelaine (nee Anacker) Potthoff, dear sister to Raymond (Mary Ann) Potthoff and the late Roy Potthoff, dear sister-in-law to Mary Lou Grupe Becker, dear aunt, great aunt and friend to many. Clare will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Visitation Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri 63016. Memorial donations may be made to St. Martins United Church of Christ 3229 High Ridge Blvd., High Ridge, Missouri 63049.



