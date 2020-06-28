Clare Mary Chambers
1927 - 2020
Chambers, Clare Mary

Born September 26, 1927 and died June 25, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Albert and Mary Niedbalski Paszkiewicz; dear wife of the late Edward Chambers; dear mother of Thomas (Maureen), William (Barbara), Patricia (Loretta Harris), James (Cheryl) and Mary (Kerry Meyers) Chambers; dear grandmother of Matthew (Brooke) Chambers, Anne Hauke, Kelly Chambers, Jaclyn (Nathan Krishnamurthy) Chambers, Allison (Jonathan) Bradshaw and Brendan Chambers. Dear great-grandmother of Charlotte Hauke, Genevieve Hauke, Caroline Chambers and Mia Krishnamurthy; dear sister of Jerry (Loretta) Paszkiewicz, Carol (Bob) Melsheimer, Sylvester (Rose Mary), Eugene (Joan), Joe, Edmund (Patricia) and Charles (Genevieve) Paszkiewicz; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of St. Vincent de Paul and Young Catholic Musicians. "If you wish to remember me, in lieu of flowers, do a good deed for someone without their knowledge". KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
