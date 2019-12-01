|
|
Rittenhouse, Clarence A. Jr. 'Ritt'
passed away, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband for 69 years of Margaret Rittenhouse (nee Smith); loving uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was the son of Clarence A. Rittenhouse and Tina Petty Rittenhouse and brother of Richard, all of whom preceded him in death.
He was in the Missouri National Guard for 9 years and worked at American Can Co. (Customer Relations) for 30 years. After retiring at age 50, he enjoyed cruising and traveling the world with his wife, Marge. He was a gifted storyteller and he needed very little coaxing. However, his greatest joy was hearing stories about the lives and experiences of others. We will miss his laughter, his compassion, his sense of humor, but most of all we will miss his wonderful, ever-present smile.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. Entombment at Bellerive Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri or . Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019