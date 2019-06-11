Clarence B. Heller

Heller, Clarence B. Sat., June 8, 2019. Husband of late Agnes Heller (nee Luczak); father of Gerald (Jean) Brendel, Clarence J. (Marilyn) Heller and Susan (Danney) Brinks; brother of Jane Noto and late Patrick Heller; grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. A proud US Korean veteran, member of St. Martin of Tours 50+ Club and South County Seniors. Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Thurs., June 13 from 4-8 p.m. and St. Martin of Tours on Fri., June 14 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l. Cemetery. Donations to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 11, 2019
