Davis, Jr., Clarence Clarence Davis, Jr., 71, died on December 28, 2018, surrounded by family and friends at Beauvais Manor on the Park-Long Term Care Facility. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ida Mae (Whitfield) Davis; sister, Joyce Ann Eaton; brother in-law, David Eaton; granddaughter, Ronisha Jones; foster brother, Michael Flowers. He is survived by his son, Rondy Jones, I (Shontia); daughter Angela Davis (Nathan Rasmussen); 5 grandchildren; father, Clarence Davis, Sr. (Laurrein Jacqueline); sister, Linda Archer (Carl); brother Cornelius (Christine); a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Service: Sat., June 22, 10:30 a.m., St. John's UCC, 4136 N. Grand Blvd. 63107. Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Society for the Blind or the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019