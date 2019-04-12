|
Darnton, Clarence E. Jr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Darnton for 70 years; loving father of John (Jeanne) Darnton; dear grandfather of Laura (David) Dusek, Robert (Jenny) Darnton and Sarah Darnton; greatgrandfather of Owen, Andrew and Ryan Dusek, Samuel and Maxwell Darnton, our dear uncle and friend to many. Clarence served as a 1st Lieutenant in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. Services: Visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Monday, April 15th, 10:00 a.m. followed by 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a or Mass intentions. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019