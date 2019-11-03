St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
14088 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, MO
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
14088 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, MO
Clarence George Seckel Jr.

Clarence George Seckel Jr. Obituary
Seckel, Clarence George Jr.

passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Seckel; dearest father of Elizabeth Ann (Timothy) Murphy; dear uncle of Lauren Ann Waldrop and Julia Marie Weiser; longtime educator and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Saturday, November 16, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
