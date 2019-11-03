Clarence George Seckel Jr.

Seckel, Clarence George Jr.

passed away, Saturday, October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Seckel; dearest father of Elizabeth Ann (Timothy) Murphy; dear uncle of Lauren Ann Waldrop and Julia Marie Weiser; longtime educator and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield, Saturday, November 16, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
