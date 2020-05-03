Hagedorn, Clarence E. "Larry or Dutch" of Ferguson, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Loretta Lucille Hagedorn; son of the late Edward and Frances Hagedorn; devoted father of Kathy Mitchell, Naomi (Larry) Kennedy, and Kim (Daniel) Killian; cherished PaPa of Angela, Brian, Ashley, and Larry; treasured PP of Emma, Colin, William, and Nora; dear brother of Janet (Bill), Maryann (the late Sid), and the late Evelyn. Larry served in the United States Army during WWII for Company D, 3rd Military Government Regiment. He was most proud of his participation with Operation Over Lord; the invasion of Normandy. Larry was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In his honor, please give those you love a hug and tell them you love them. Visit Baue.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.