Miller, Clarence Harvey Clarence Harvey Miller, aged 88, passed away on June 21st, 2019 at his home in Saint Louis, Missouri. Born on August 4th, 1930 in Kansas City, Missouri, Clarence attended Rockhurst high school and completed a bachelor's degree in English from Saint Louis University (SLU) in 1951. He went on to receive his PhD in English literature from Harvard University in 1955, and from 1955 to 1957, served as a counterintelligence officer in the US Army. Forever grateful to his Jesuit instructors at SLU for their support, Clarence returned to SLU after being honorably discharged from the army where he undertook the role of instructor. For his contributions and service, he was eventually awarded the Dorothy McBride Orthwein Professorship of English, and he served in that role until his retirement in 2000, and continued writing and publishing up until his death. Clarence made many contributions to the field of Renaissance literature, but is perhaps best known for classic translations of Saint Thomas More's Utopia and Erasmus's Praise of Folly. During his tenure, he received many accolades including a Fulbright professorship at the University of Wurzburg (1960-1961), a Guggenheim Fellowship (1966), a Visiting Professorship at Ruhr University (1976-1977), and a Visiting Professorship at Yale University (1979-1984). He also served as executive editor of the Yale University Thomas More variorum project from 1979-1998. Outside of his professional pursuits, Clarence was an avid gar- dener and artist. He shared his love of gardening with his fami- ly, and was known for his unique collection of plants. He developed an interest in ceramic wheel work while bringing his children to classes at the Craft Alliance in Saint Louis, and over the decades he became a fixture there, dedicated to developing his art. Clarence often joked that he would not be ready to die until he had crafted his perfect funeral urn, which he completed in 2012. Like his subject Saint Thomas More, Clarence was truly vir omnium horarum-a man for all seasons-and he is remembered for his fierce intelligence, integrity, and humanity in all aspects of his life. Clarence was preceded in death by his former wife, Jeanne Miller, and followed in death by his son Christopher Stephen. He is survived by his three children Lucy, Paula (John Taylor), and Bart (Marlene) and his five grandchildren Rachel, Katherine, Sarah, Luke, and Olivia. Services: 10 am Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church 3628 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the organizations below that Clarence supported. Karen House





