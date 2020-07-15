1/
Clarence J. Pratt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pratt, Clarence J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret G. Pratt; dear father of Jim (the late Brenda) Pratt, Linda (the late Link) Fleming and Don (Tina) Pratt and the late John (surviving Pat) Pratt and Mike Pratt; dear grandfather of Maggie, Stacey, Mike, Samantha, Kelly, Brian, Chris, Drew, Katie, Julie and Aaron; our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 20, 9:15 a.m. to St. Cecilia Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Pratt was a member of the VFW and the Battle of the Bulge. Contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Service
09:15 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved