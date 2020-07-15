Pratt, Clarence J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret G. Pratt; dear father of Jim (the late Brenda) Pratt, Linda (the late Link) Fleming and Don (Tina) Pratt and the late John (surviving Pat) Pratt and Mike Pratt; dear grandfather of Maggie, Stacey, Mike, Samantha, Kelly, Brian, Chris, Drew, Katie, Julie and Aaron; our dear great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 20, 9:15 a.m. to St. Cecilia Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Pratt was a member of the VFW and the Battle of the Bulge. Contributions to The American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.