Williams, Jr., Clarence James was born on May 25, 1950 in St. Louis, Missouri to Minnie and Clarence Williams. He was the first born out of five children. Clarence worked at AT&T for over 40 years before his retirement in 2013. He enjoyed his work and frequently pointed out popular St. Louis buildings and landmarks where he installed phone lines. Clarence spent the prime of his life with the love of his life, Elinor Farrell Hancock, MD. The couple has been together for 13 years total. Clarence enjoyed motorcycle riding and traveling the world with his wife. Clarence succumb to his battle with prostate cancer on Thursday March 21, 2019. He is survived by his adoring wife, Elinor Hancock, MD, and a host of family and friends. Services: The funeral will be held at Wade Funeral Home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019

