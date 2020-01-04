Price, Jr. Clarence O.

Passed away 12/30, peacefully in his sleep. Son of the late Clarence Sr. and Theresa Price; partner and best friend of 35 years to Susie Hooker; brother-in-law of Ann (Dave) Ashlock, Julie (John) Walsh, Peggy (Vince) Sciaroni, Terry (Candy) Lascano, and Chris (Steve) Boxdorfer; beloved uncle and friend. Memorials to March of Dimes or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Services: Memorial Visit Mon., 1/6, 3pm until the time of Service at 4:30pm. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.