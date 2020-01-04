Clarence O. Price Jr.

Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO
63116
(314)-352-2600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:30 PM
Price, Jr. Clarence O.

Passed away 12/30, peacefully in his sleep. Son of the late Clarence Sr. and Theresa Price; partner and best friend of 35 years to Susie Hooker; brother-in-law of Ann (Dave) Ashlock, Julie (John) Walsh, Peggy (Vince) Sciaroni, Terry (Candy) Lascano, and Chris (Steve) Boxdorfer; beloved uncle and friend. Memorials to March of Dimes or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Services: Memorial Visit Mon., 1/6, 3pm until the time of Service at 4:30pm. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020
