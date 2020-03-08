Stein, Clarence R. "Bud" Jr.

Passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 93. Bud was born and raised in Webster Groves, MO, later raising his own four children in Webster Groves with his late wife Janet Stein (nee Fattmann). An avid believer in the rivalry, he was never afraid to remind people that the Statesmen will always beat the Pioneers. Bud proudly served in the United States Army. After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart and was general manager of Stein Brothers Bowl until it closed in 1985. Bud spent his final years just as he'd grown up, talking and laughing with his siblings, memories that his family will always cherish.

Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Janet Stein, son Stephen Stein, daughter-in-law Ann Stein (nee Mangelsdorf), and sister Gloria Ann Lapides. He is survived by his brother John Stein, sons Clarence "Bud" Stein III (Sarah) and Kirk Stein, daughter Jennifer Stein, daughter-in-law Dorothy Stein, grandchildren Christopher Stein (Kristen), Scott Stein, Michelle Schade (Adam) and Nathaniel Stein (Allison), and four great-grandsons, Brendan, Kellen, Rhys and Connell.

Services: Visitation Tues., March 10, 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Funeral Service Wed. March 11, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Howard A. Latta Scholarship Fund at Webster Groves High School (Latta Scholarship Fund, P.O. box. 31124, St. Louis, Missouri 63131) or a .