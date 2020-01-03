|
Moelm, Clarice
(nee Whyte), asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Moelm; loving mother of Janice (the late Dr. Bernard) Moormann and Linda (Robert Jr.) Zambo; adoring grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Ruby Jean Hieken and the late Vivian and Camile; our dearest relative and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to or Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020