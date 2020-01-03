St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Moelm, Clarice

(nee Whyte), asleep in Jesus, Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Charles Moelm; loving mother of Janice (the late Dr. Bernard) Moormann and Linda (Robert Jr.) Zambo; adoring grandmother of 6; great-grandmother of 10; dear sister of Ruby Jean Hieken and the late Vivian and Camile; our dearest relative and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 6 at 12 p.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to or Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
