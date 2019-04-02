Martin, Claude B.
Welcomed into the hands of the Lord, Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Beloved husband and best friend of Kay Martin (nee Gunn); Loved son of the late Claude and Elvira Martin; Dear son-in-law of Judge Donald and Loretto Gunn; Brother of Robert (Tricia) Martin, Ed (Julie) Martin, and Christine (Tom) Knoten; Brother-in-law of Don (Sue) Gunn, Sister Donna Loretto Gunn, CSJ, Jim (Lee) Gunn, Maggie (Ed) Fowler, Tom (Kathy) Gunn, Michael (Carolyn) Gunn, Pat (Ann) Gunn and Bridget (Tom) Calcaterra; Much loved uncle of 34 and great-uncle of 74; cousin and friend of many.
Claude was a former employee of Union Pacific (nee Missouri Pacific) Railroad and a great volunteer.
Services: Funeral from the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery (Manchester). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sisters of Saint Joseph, 6400 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111, Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 567 St. Joseph Ln., Manchester, MO 63021 or Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, 415 Wiedman Rd., Manchester, MO 63011. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019