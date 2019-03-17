St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Clela Joan Pogue

Clela Joan Pogue Obituary
Pogue, Clela Joan (nee Phillips) with heavy hearts, at the age of 80 we announce the death of Clela Joan Pogue, who passed away, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Dear mother of Cathy (Randall) Hicks, Bob (Sheila) Pogue, David Pogue, and Sharon (Michael) Cody. Beloved grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 17. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, 9 a.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemtery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or St. Luke's Hospice. Visitation Sunday 48 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
