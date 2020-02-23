St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Arendes, Clement L. "Larry" Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy R. Arendes (nee Becker); dear father of Michael L. (Lisa) Arendes and Sandra L. (Greg) Parker; dear grandfather of Emmylou Arendes, Katherine (Sean) Martin, Daniel (Emily) Parker, Thomas Arendes, Michelle (James) Powers and Rachel (John) Seliga; dear grandfather-in-law of Brandi Arendes; dear great-grandfather of Reece, Jonathan, Addison, Isla, Evelyn, Christine, Alexander, Grace, Penelope and Adeline; dear brother of Caryl (the late Ray) Follis; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 11:30 a.m. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Christian Brothers College High School appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
