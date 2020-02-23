|
|
Arendes, Clement L. "Larry" Jr.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy R. Arendes (nee Becker); dear father of Michael L. (Lisa) Arendes and Sandra L. (Greg) Parker; dear grandfather of Emmylou Arendes, Katherine (Sean) Martin, Daniel (Emily) Parker, Thomas Arendes, Michelle (James) Powers and Rachel (John) Seliga; dear grandfather-in-law of Brandi Arendes; dear great-grandfather of Reece, Jonathan, Addison, Isla, Evelyn, Christine, Alexander, Grace, Penelope and Adeline; dear brother of Caryl (the late Ray) Follis; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church on Saturday, February 29, 11:30 a.m. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Christian Brothers College High School appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020