Pouppart, Cleta R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Esther and Fearman Pouppart; loving sister of Pat (Norm) Gender and the late Rose (the late Robert) Reber and the late Verna (Harold) Bundy; dear aunt of Bill Gender, Julie (Jim) Gender-Lee, Bob Gender and Jim Gender, Debbie and Terri Reber, Suzy (John) Blumfelder, the late Michael Bundy, Pat (Suzanne) Bundy and Kate (Terry) Weis; very dear friend of Donna Jahnke and family; dear great aunt of Jamie, Pete, Jackson, Kylie, Jake, Micheline, Robert, Stephanie, Shane and Samantha; beloved friend to many. Cleta was a teacher, counselor and administrator for the Ladue School District for over 30 years. After graduating from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, she earned two masters degrees from Washington University. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 5, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 6, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or Marian Middle School (4130 Wyoming St., 63116) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019