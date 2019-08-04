St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
More Obituaries for Cleta Pouppart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleta R. Pouppart

Cleta R. Pouppart Obituary
Pouppart, Cleta R. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, August 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Esther and Fearman Pouppart; loving sister of Pat (Norm) Gender and the late Rose (the late Robert) Reber and the late Verna (Harold) Bundy; dear aunt of Bill Gender, Julie (Jim) Gender-Lee, Bob Gender and Jim Gender, Debbie and Terri Reber, Suzy (John) Blumfelder, the late Michael Bundy, Pat (Suzanne) Bundy and Kate (Terry) Weis; very dear friend of Donna Jahnke and family; dear great aunt of Jamie, Pete, Jackson, Kylie, Jake, Micheline, Robert, Stephanie, Shane and Samantha; beloved friend to many. Cleta was a teacher, counselor and administrator for the Ladue School District for over 30 years. After graduating from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, she earned two masters degrees from Washington University. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, August 5, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 6, 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army or Marian Middle School (4130 Wyoming St., 63116) appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
