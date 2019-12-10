St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary
Crestwood, MO
View Map
Underwood, Dr. Clifford B.

passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 84 years old. Clifford is survived by his wife, Gloria (nee Miano); his children, Sharon (Bob) Morfeld, Linda Underwood, Kathleen (Daniel) Cochran, and grandchildren, Alivia and Benjamin Cochran; sister, Katherine Underwood, brother, Frederick Underwood and many nieces and nephews. Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

Clifford received degrees in Education - a Bachelor of Science from Missouri State University, a Masters from MIZZOU and a Ph.D. from St. Louis University. He enjoyed 40 years as an educator at Ritenour Senior High School.

Clifford proudly served his country in the Army. He enjoyed his daily walks, yardwork, reading, concerts and theatre. Clifford was a friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Services: Visitation will be on Wed. 12/11, from 3-7 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. A funeral Mass is scheduled on Thurs., 10 a.m., at St. Elizabeth of Hungary in Crestwood, MO. Int. St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, because of his love of education, contributions can be made to the College of the Ozarks, 100 Opportunity Ave., Point Lookout, MO 65726.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
