Burnett, Clifford On Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty Jean Burnett (nee Starks) and Betty Jane Stewart; dear father of Cynthia (John) Panian and the late Clifford Wayne (surviving Deanna) Burnett; dear grandfather of Magdalena Panian; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend tro many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Tuesday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Mr. Burnett was a member of Carpenter's Local #1310 and the Arnold Church of Christ. Donations to Appreciated. Visitation Monday 4:00-8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019