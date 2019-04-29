St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Clifford E. Steiner Obituary
Steiner, Clifford E. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Cathy Steiner (nee Cline); dear father of Stephen and Brian Steiner; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, April 30, 3-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Catholic Church (230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield 63005) on Wednesday, May 1 at 9:30 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Boy Scouts of America would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019
