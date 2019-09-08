Winter, Clifford E.

Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Merle Winter (nee Owen); dear father of Randy Winter and Angela Echols; dear grandfather of Christa (Justin) Gilbert and Haley Echols; dear brother of Joyce (Leo) Hendricks, Russel (Sue) Winter and Marilyn (Chuck) Grosse; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to of Missouri or Parkway Baptist Church appreciated.

