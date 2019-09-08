Clifford E. Winter

Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
Winter, Clifford E.

Thurs., Sept. 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Merle Winter (nee Owen); dear father of Randy Winter and Angela Echols; dear grandfather of Christa (Justin) Gilbert and Haley Echols; dear brother of Joyce (Leo) Hendricks, Russel (Sue) Winter and Marilyn (Chuck) Grosse; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to of Missouri or Parkway Baptist Church appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
