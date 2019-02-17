Neville, Clifford J. Bud Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy M. Neville (nee Harlin); dear father of Stephen (Charlene), Linda Ruzicka, Debbie (Mike) Rau, Dan (Laura) Neville and Julie (Scott) Hammond; dear grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 7; dear brother of Bob (Lee) Neville; our dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Services: Visitation Monday, February 18, 2-8 P.M. at Collier's Funeral Home 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd. (St. Ann). Funeral Tuesday, February 19, 9 A.M. from Collier's Funeral Home to St. John Bosco Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Creve Coeur, Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Mother of Good Counsel Home, 6825 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63121.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019