Balke, Clifford N. Asleep in Jesus on Wed. May 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eulah M. Balke (nee: LeGrand); dear father and father in law of Randall (Cheryl K.), Terry Sr. (Kathy) and Cheryl Anne Balke; dear grandfather of Terry Jr. (Deanna) and Andrew Balke. Services: Friends and family will meet Mon., May 13, 10:00 a.m. until time of services 11:00 a.m. Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant, MO 63031. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019