Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Clifford R. Wildeisen

Clifford R. Wildeisen Obituary

Wildeisen, Clifford R.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Wildeisen (nee Miener); dear father of Cathie (Michael) Donahay and John (Kimberly) Wildeisen; dear grandfather of Stephanie, Christopher, Ashley and Emma; dear great-grandfather of Dylan, Hailey, Jacob and Brooklyn. Our dear brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Clifford was very proud of his Korean War service.

Services: Visitation at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Tuesday, December 31, 9:00 a.m., until funeral Mass 10:00 a.m.. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
