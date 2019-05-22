|
|
Tacke, Clifford Jr. Sunday, May 19, 2019. Peacefully at age 95. Loving dedicated husband (60 years) to the late Bernice Tacke (nee Bayers); proud father of Susan Zito, Debra (Thomas) Wandling, Nancy (Jeff) Allen and Laura (Timothy) Schoen; dear grandfather of 9; great-father of 9; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Tacke was a WWII Veteran 880th Airborne, the New Guinea Campaign and Luzon Campaign. Retired after 44 years as General Foreman A-B Pipe Shop, Local 562. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, May 23, 4-8 p.m. Roadside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at JB National Cemetery (meet at cemetery office 10:15 a.m.)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019