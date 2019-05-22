St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Clifford Tacke Jr.

Clifford Tacke Jr. Obituary
Tacke, Clifford Jr. Sunday, May 19, 2019. Peacefully at age 95. Loving dedicated husband (60 years) to the late Bernice Tacke (nee Bayers); proud father of Susan Zito, Debra (Thomas) Wandling, Nancy (Jeff) Allen and Laura (Timothy) Schoen; dear grandfather of 9; great-father of 9; brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Mr. Tacke was a WWII Veteran 880th Airborne, the New Guinea Campaign and Luzon Campaign. Retired after 44 years as General Foreman A-B Pipe Shop, Local 562. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, May 23, 4-8 p.m. Roadside service 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, at JB National Cemetery (meet at cemetery office 10:15 a.m.)
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
