Valin, Clifford

Valin, Clifford, C., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Renee Valin (nee' Muckerman); dear father of Christine (Agustin Llorente) Valin, Denice (John) Cusumano, Jessica Lefarth, Eric (Jerelyn) Valin, Kari (Christopher Hoffmann) Valin, Jeremy (Jamie) Judge; dear brother of Carl (Laurie) Valin; dear grandfather, uncle, and friend. We hope the coffee is hot and the pie is plentiful where you are and that you and Renee are riding the open road together again.