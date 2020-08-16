1/1
Clifton Joseph "Bud" Seliga
Seliga, Clifton Joseph 'Bud'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 70 years to Doris Seliga (nee Staley); loving father of Susan (John) Harris, Cliff (Brenda) Seliga, Steve (Pat) Seliga, Jerry (Betty) Seliga, Bill (Peggy) Seliga; dearest grandfather of Johanna (Chad) Morrow, Matt (Steph) Seliga, Christy Harris, Dan (Jess) Seliga, Jen (Dave) Costello, Lauren (Nick) Collins, Nick (Nicole) Seliga, Julie (Clark) Taylor, Maddie Seliga, Jack Seliga; great-grandfather of 9, soon to be 10.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 18, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent Depaul Society. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
