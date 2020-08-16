Seliga, Clifton Joseph 'Bud'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of 70 years to Doris Seliga (nee Staley); loving father of Susan (John) Harris, Cliff (Brenda) Seliga, Steve (Pat) Seliga, Jerry (Betty) Seliga, Bill (Peggy) Seliga; dearest grandfather of Johanna (Chad) Morrow, Matt (Steph) Seliga, Christy Harris, Dan (Jess) Seliga, Jen (Dave) Costello, Lauren (Nick) Collins, Nick (Nicole) Seliga, Julie (Clark) Taylor, Maddie Seliga, Jack Seliga; great-grandfather of 9, soon to be 10.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, August 18, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent Depaul Society. Visitation Monday, 4-7 p.m.