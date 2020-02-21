|
|
Zolman, Clinton E.
on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucille Zolman (nee Fritts); loving father of Karen Van Horn, Brenda (Robert) Merseal and Craig Zolman; cherish grandfather of Melissa (Sean) McClean, Molly Merseal and Trevor (Jen) Van Horn; great- grandfather of Nathaniel and Madeleine McClean; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: A memorial gathering will be held at Bethesda Evangelical Church, 85 Lemay Gardens (63125) on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. A Kutis South County service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020