Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethesda Evangelical Church
85 Lemay Gardens
Clinton E. Zolman

Clinton E. Zolman Obituary

Zolman, Clinton E.

on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Lucille Zolman (nee Fritts); loving father of Karen Van Horn, Brenda (Robert) Merseal and Craig Zolman; cherish grandfather of Melissa (Sean) McClean, Molly Merseal and Trevor (Jen) Van Horn; great- grandfather of Nathaniel and Madeleine McClean; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held at Bethesda Evangelical Church, 85 Lemay Gardens (63125) on Saturday, February 22 at 10 a.m. A Kutis South County service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020
