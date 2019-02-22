St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Estell, Clinton N. Jr. Asleep in Jesus Wed., Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie K. Estell (nee Balmer); loving father of Linda (Dennis) Lamb, Amber Lang, Pamela Estell, Cindy Vogt and Jeffrey Estell; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Feb. 22, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to Hope Lutheran Church (High Ridge) Sat., Feb. 23, for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery (Arnold). Memorials to or to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
