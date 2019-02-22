|
Estell, Clinton N. Jr. Asleep in Jesus Wed., Feb. 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie K. Estell (nee Balmer); loving father of Linda (Dennis) Lamb, Amber Lang, Pamela Estell, Cindy Vogt and Jeffrey Estell; our dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., Feb. 22, 4-8 p.m. Then taken to Hope Lutheran Church (High Ridge) Sat., Feb. 23, for visitation at 9:30 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery (Arnold). Memorials to or to appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019