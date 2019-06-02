Nappier, Cloyce Andrew Jr. Passed away May 25, 2019, age 85. Loving husband of Jacqueline (Polak) Nappier, beloved son of Cloyce A. Nappier and Delores. Surviving are his children Ted (Kathy) Nappier, Rita (Raymond) Banks, Jeannine (Dr. Donald) Unwin, and Al (Mary) Nappier; 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Brother of Joyce William, Christy Gamble, and many nieces and nephews. Andy was retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone. He was very active in the Knights of Columbus 2001 to 2002 and made his 1st and 4th Degree. He was Grand Knight for Fr. Jeremiah Murphy Council 6435 District 44 from 2004 until 2007. He was Life Member of Telephone Pioneers of America. Andy was a member of Young at Heart, and he belonged to Bishop B. Schierhoff #2110. Services: A Memorial gathering for Andy Nappier will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 4696 Notre Dame Lane, House Springs, MO 63051, followed by interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart and or Our Lady Queen of Peace.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019