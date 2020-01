Weisbrod, Clyde E.

91, passed Mon., Jan. 13, 2020. He's survived by his wife of 67 yrs., Pat; sons, Clyde R. and Mark; daughter, Linda Schettler; five grandchildren; Andrew, Blake, Jennifer, Michael and Nicole; one great grandchild, Ethan. In 1945, he joined the Army, where he was an embalmer. Clyde was best known for his sense of humor and quirky jokes.

Services: Clyde donated his body to SLU for medical science. The family is planning a memorial mass for February.