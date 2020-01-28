Stovall, Clyde Edwin

81, died at his home near Sikeston, Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born April 16, 1938 at Dutchtown to the late Joseph 'Oscar' and Beaulah Mae (Greenlee) Stovall. He had lived in O'Fallon, MO. Survivors include his significant other of over 25 years, Juanita Davis; sons, Darrell (Barbara) Stovall, Kevin (Kim) Stovall and Bryan (Kristen) Stovall; daughters and sons-in-law: Julie (Ed) McDade and Tammy (Casey) Tillman. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. One son, Craig Stovall and 2 brothers and 2 sisters preceded him in death.

A funeral service was held Sunday, Jan. 26, at Blanchard Funeral Chapel. Online condolences at blanchardfuneral.com.