Whitley, Clyde "Buck" Efird

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Leona P. Whitley (nee Kintner); dear father of Lawrence (Peggy), Stephen (Judy), Janice (Jim) Pelley, Scott (Linda), and Pamela (Mark) Hoffman; dear grandfather of nine and great grandfather of nine.

Services: A celebration of his life will be held at Laclede Groves Chapel, 723 S. Laclede Station Road, Webster Groves, MO 63119 on Monday, September 23 at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gifts In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the memorial fund at Trinity Lutheran Church, 820 Lockett Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

www.kriegshausermortuary.com